High Times In Basel: Swiss City Experiments With Recreational Cannabis

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) “I'd like some Purple Gas, please,” says *Markus, flashing his ID at the man behind the counter of the Klybeck pharmacy in central Basel. The pony-tailed chemist nods and disappears into the back of his store. He returns to the counter and scans a small brightly coloured packet.“That'll be CHF50 ($54), please.”

The“Swiss-certified cannabis” label on the packet gives the game away. Markus has just bought 5 grams of 12% THC weed for his personal use.

He is one of 370 adults taking part in Basel's“Weed Care” scheme – a 2.5-year recreational pot smoking study. Its aim is to examine the impact of regulated cannabis supply on the health and consumption behaviour of users with a view to possible changes to the Swiss law. Basel was the first of seven Swiss cities to launch scientific studies this year. The results - especially on health risks, smoking habits and problematic consumption - will be closely scrutinised in the coming years.

The pilot projects have public support yet remain contentious. Could Switzerland's cautious step-by-step scientific approach offer a new way forward for countries considering whether to allow recreational cannabis?

'A bit stronger than a glass of wine'

Markus started smoking cannabis with friends in Basel when he was 14. The 30-year-old now smokes at parties, in bars and occasionally after work, but not every day, he insists. Working long hours in the restaurant business can be exhausting, and a joint is his way of winding down.“It feels a little bit stronger than a glass of wine, but you don't feel bad the next day,” he says.

Participating in the study was an obvious choice for Markus.“I like to smoke, but I don't like the part where you have to go and find it and you're not sure of the price or quality. That was my main reason for signing up for the study,” he says. By participating, he also hopes to“improve the image of weed smokers”.

The video below shows the experience of another cannabis user in the Basel trial, named Daniel.

Cannabis is legal for medical use in Switzerland, but only in special cases, such as pain relief. Low-potency cannabis can also be bought legally for non-medical use, but only when it contains less than 1% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) - the substance that generates a“high”. Although growing, consuming and dealing stronger cannabis is illegal, carrying up to 10 grams of it for your own consumption is not punishable by law. Around one-third of the Swiss population has tried cannabis at some point, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

After grappling with the issue for years, Switzerland has decided to investigate the impact of decriminalising recreational cannabis. In 2020 parliament backed a legal change allowing for studies to provide scientific information for future decisions on cannabis regulation.“Cannabis must be controlled, legally accessible, but not be promoted”, declaredExternal link a federal commission last year. And that's what local health departments are trying to do in collaboration with universities, research institutes and other specialist organisations in cities like Basel.

Cannabis trials are strictly controlled

Basel City's cantonal health authorities chose Klybeck and eight other pharmacies to sell cannabis for the pilot scheme. Since January, they offer six products – four types of cannabis flowers and two types of hashish - of varying strength. The organically homegrown cannabis is produced by the Swiss firm Pure Production and sold using names like“Purple Gas”,“Lemon Tart” and“Diesel Pollen”.