UBS Will Keep Sponsoring Roger Federer Through 'At Least' 2025

Federer has been a long-time brand ambassador for Credit Suisse, which has an extensive web of sports sponsorships that have been under scrutiny following the banking takeover earlier this year.

“We will honour any sponsorship commitments we have combined at least until the end of 2025,” UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said on Tuesday at the Forum des 100 conference in Lausanne. Ermotti said the bank wasn't commenting on single sponsorship deals, before adding“we are pleased to have Roger”.

UBS has sponsored the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team since 2011 and has also sponsored the Monaco Grand Prix. More recently, it has got into ice hockey and the NHL's New York Islanders have played in the UBS Arena since 2021.

Credit Suisse has been the main sponsor of the Swiss football association since 1993 and has its name on the Credit Suisse Arena where FC Zurich play. It has had a contract in place with Federer since at least 2009.

The pledge by Ermotti, a keen footballer and president of local amateur club FC Collina d'Oro in his hometown, means that Credit Suisse's sponsorship of the Swiss national football team and the Swiss Super League should remain in place until then.

“Of course we need to review what we do,” he said, adding that the criteria for a review are what a partnership brings in terms of commercial value and social value.

“I'm very happy to have football as part of our sponsorships,” he added.

