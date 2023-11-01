(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





São Paulo – The Brazilian government announced this Tuesday (31) the opening of the Moroccan market to its exports of food for dogs and cats after four years of negotiations.

The pet food market's opening resulted from a joint effort between the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a joint note, the Ministries reported the Moroccan market has great potential for animal feed.

Moroccan imports of dog and cat food for retail sales reached USD 47 million last year, with significant growth over previous years. In 2018, imports totaled USD 12 million.

In 2022, Morocco was the second leading African destination for exports of Brazilian agribusiness products, with total purchases of USD 980 million. In 2021, exports tallied USD 532 million.

Read also: Low taxes stimulate lobster, hatching egg sales to Morocco

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

©Tamboly/Image Source/Image Source via AFP

The post Morocco opens pet food market to Brazil appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .