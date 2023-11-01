Tunisian Diplomat Wants To Strengthen Ties With Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





São Paulo – The first secretary of the Embassy of Tunisia in Brasília, Kaissar Khadhraoui, said he wants to strengthen his country's ties with Brazil. He spoke about the topic during a visit to the headquarters of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) this Tuesday (31) after participating in the Global Halal Brazil Business Forum (GHB) in the capital of São Paulo last week.

Khadhraoui took up his post in Brazil in August. This is his first mission at an embassy. His first position as a diplomat was as part of the Tunisian delegation at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris from September 2022 until August this year.

The diplomat was received by the president of the ABCC, ambassador Osmar Chohfi, and the entity's Institutional Relations analyst, Elaine Prates. He said Brazil is a significant market for Tunisia and he will work to ensure there are more Brazilians investing in the North African country and more tourists coming to his country. Pictured above, Chohfi (L) and Khadraoui (R).

Tunisia has sound relations with Brazil, said the first secretary.“Brazil is the country of the future,” said Khadraoui. He sees opportunities for partnerships in digital services and said his country has very qualified professionals in the industry. Other sectors of interest are agricultural cooperative systems and water technology.

In 2022, Brazil exported USD 309 million to Tunisia, mainly soybean, sugar, vegetable oils, and maize, and imported USD 129.4 million from the Arab country, primarily fertilizers and olive oil.

