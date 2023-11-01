(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





Brasília – Brazil's government took another action on Wednesday (1) to repatriate Brazilians from the conflict zone in the Middle West, this time from the West Bank, Palestine. Thirty-three Brazilians from 12 families – being 12 men, 10 women, and 11 children – that had showed interest in leaving Palestine were rescued.

They were taken by vans and buses from different cities to Jericho. From there they crossed the border on a bus chartered by the Brazilian government to Jordan's capital Amman, a drive that takes a little over an hour. The vehicles were identified with the flag of Brazil.

Brazilians will board at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman on a plane lent by Brazil's Presidency that will be bound to the Brasília Air Force Base. In Brazil they will then proceed to five state capitals– São Paulo, Florianópolis, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, and Curitiba –, as well as Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná.

This takes the total number of Brazilians repatriated form the conflict zone to 1,446. Eight flights were funded by the Brazilian government. Another group, of 34 Brazilians and families, is still waiting to leave the Gaza Strip. They are in the south of the enclave in the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah, near the Egyptian border.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Brazil's Office in Ramallah

The post Government rescues group of Brazilians from West Bank appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .