tokentus investment AG invests USD 100,000 in Intract Tech PTE LTD, a Web3 Learn-&-Earn Platform

Intract supports Web3 communities to grow their DeFi, NFT, GameFi or DApp users

Intract helps Web3 users to explore the latest communities and trending narratives in Web3 through its learn-&-earn platform tokentus makes an equity investment of USD 100,000 in this USD 3 million seed round of Intract Frankfurt am Main, 01. November 2023 - Frankfurt-based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D) is investing USD 100,000 in the seed investment round of Intract Tech PTE LTD (known as Intract), a Singapore-based corporation, founded in 2022. Based on their product description Intract helps Web3 users connect with and explore the communities of their choice through its interactive platform. According to Intract, the founding team consists of experienced Web3 growth experts, founders and data analysts. According to Intract 1.4M+ verified on-chain users learn about Web3 through the hassle-free, gamified & personalised journeys; while Web3 projects use Intract to acquire power users and build community engagement. Web3 projects can create quest adventures for users to explore the project while being rewarded with loyalty points, NFTs, and more. Intract has already collaborated with a number of Web3 partners including Binance, Polygon, 1inch, and others, to help more than a million users learn & earn in Web3. The next step for Intract, according to their own statement, is to build a home for the next billion users to unlock the true value of Web3. You can learn more at Wave, BITKRAFT, gumi Cryptos Capital, Polygon, DeVC, MoonPay, Web3 Studios, and several strategic angel investors, including senior managers from Coinbase, Alchemy, and Google, participated in this seed round. "In our view, user management with all its facets is of central importance in Web3, as a Web3 company's own community is its asset. For this reason, we are investing with tokentus, as we have identified Intract as an important and essential platform for Web3," says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG.“The group of investors participating in this seed round is, in our opinion, a good indicator of a sound economic and financial backing," adds Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus. "We believe the team at Intract has the necessary experience in blockchain, data analytics and marketing to lead Intract into a successful future," adds Mona Tiesler, Investment Manager at tokentus.

About tokentus investment AG tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges. With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments, shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology and SPV structures and does fund-of-funds investments. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. Tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures. For further information see:

