(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA ISIN: FR00140048X2 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: 01.11.2023 Kursziel: EUR 4,50 (unverändert) Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA Strategic alliance with Biocare Medical is a game changer Ikonisys announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Biocare Medical which will take advantage of each firm's respective strengths to drive and deepen their leading-edge technology positions. Ikonisys, in addition, will substantially expand its global footprint in a highly cost-effective way, in our view. We consider the alliance with one of the globally leading providers of cancer research and diagnostic solutions and suppliers of world-class reagents and automated instruments for immunohistochemistry as an accolade for Ikonisys which should support the company's growth and profitability in the years ahead. Despite improving fundamentals, however, Ikonisys continues to trade at a significant discount to its intrinsic value of EUR 4.50 per share (base case scenario), which we calculate from a three-stage DCF entity model. We reiterate our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: für Rückfragen Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA +49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553 -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

