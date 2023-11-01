(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA
Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA
ISIN: FR00140048X2
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 01.11.2023
Kursziel: EUR 4,50 (unverändert)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
Strategic alliance with Biocare Medical is a game changer Ikonisys announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Biocare
Medical which will take advantage of each firm's respective strengths to
drive and deepen their leading-edge technology positions. Ikonisys, in
addition, will substantially expand its global footprint in a highly
cost-effective way, in our view. We consider the alliance with one of the
globally leading providers of cancer research and diagnostic solutions and
suppliers of world-class reagents and automated instruments for
immunohistochemistry as an accolade for Ikonisys which should support the
company's growth and profitability in the years ahead. Despite improving
fundamentals, however, Ikonisys continues to trade at a significant
discount to its intrinsic value of EUR 4.50 per share (base case scenario),
which we calculate from a three-stage DCF entity model. We reiterate our
Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
