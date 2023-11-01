|
EQS-News: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III hereby announces that the half year report as of 30th June 2023 pursuant to Section 5:25c of the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) is available at:
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: Half Year Report as of 30th June 2023
01.11.2023 / 17:52 CET/CEST
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III
|
| 1011 Centre Road, Suite 200
|
| 19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware
|
| United States
| Phone:
| +49 800 910-8000
| Fax:
| +49 69 910-38591
| E-mail:
|
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000A0D24Z1
| WKN:
| A0D24Z
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
| EQS News ID:
| 1762925
|
