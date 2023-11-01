EQS-News: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: Half Year Report as of 30th June 2023

01.11.2023 / 17:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III hereby announces that the half year report as of 30th June 2023 pursuant to Section 5:25c of the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) is available at:







01.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III 1011 Centre Road, Suite 200 19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware United States Phone: +49 800 910-8000 Fax: +49 69 910-38591 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A0D24Z1 WKN: A0D24Z Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam EQS News ID: 1762925



End of News EQS News Service