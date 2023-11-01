Maharashtra Govt Approves Stamp Duty Waiver For PM Mitra Textile Park

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Nov 1 (KNN) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved a proposal to waive off the stamp duty on 410 hectares acquired at Nandgaon in Amravati district for the PM Mitra Park.

In March, the state government had given its approval for the setting up of the park in a joint collaboration with the Centre. An MoU was signed between MIDC, state and ministry of textiles for the park for attracting Rs 10,000 crore investment and creating three lakh jobs.

Occupying a contiguous land area of 1,020 acres in Nandgaon Peth, adjacent to the Additional Amravati Industrial Area (MIDC), the Park is conveniently located just 30 kilometers away from the Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Highway and 147 kilometers from the nearest port, the Wardha Dry Port. Being a brownfield park, it already possesses essential infrastructure such as roads, water supply, and electricity.

Earlier this year, the Government of India unveiled plans to establish 7 PM MITRA Parks across the country as designated sites for the textile industry. These parks aim to create top-notch industrial infrastructure that can attract substantial investments, including foreign direct investment (FDI), while fostering innovation and job creation within the sector.

These parks will provide exceptional infrastructure, plug-and-play facilities, as well as training and research resources tailored to the industry's needs.

(KNN Bureau)