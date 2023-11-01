Danube Properties Presents Ottplay Awards 2023: Recognizing The Best In Indian OTT

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The second edition of the highly anticipated OTTplay Awards, 2023, took the entertainment industry by storm with a star-studded gala that set the stage for a night of unparalleled glamor and recognition. Held at the iconic Taj Lands' End in Mumbai, the event commenced at 8:00 PM on October 29th, 2023, and brought together the best of India's thriving OTT (Over-The-Top) entertainment industry.





Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group at OTTplay Awards, 2023





At the prestigious OTTplay Awards 2023, an array of outstanding talents took center stage. Notable among the winners was Kajol, who secured the award for Best Debutant Female in recognition of her remarkable performance in "The Trial." The OTT Performer of the Year was Rajkumar Rao, and Aditi Rao Hydari received the Female OTT Performer of the Year award. Rana Daggubati was honored as the Most Promising Actor, while Karishma Tanna clinched the title of the Most Promising Female Actor in OTT. The coveted title of Best Film of the Year was bestowed upon "Darlings," making it a night to remember for all involved.





OTTplay Awards, known for celebrating excellence in digital content across various genres, recognized outstanding achievements in more than 30 categories. The event's unique distinction lies in its mission to honor India's rich cultural diversity and its contribution to digital entertainment. This year's edition marked a significant milestone, as it became the first-ever PAN-INDIA OTT Award, perfectly embodying the spirit of "One Nation, One OTT Award."





Rizwan Sajan, Founder, and Chairman, Danube Group ,“OTTplay Awards is more than just a partnership; it's a recognition of the transformative power of digital entertainment. In a world where storytelling knows no boundaries, these awards celebrate the visionaries who redefine narratives and captivate global audiences. From the perspective of Danube Properties Dubai, we firmly believe that our support for this platform is not solely an investment in innovation; it stands as a resounding testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the very limits of what can be achieved in the realm of content creation.”





Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of OTTplay shared his enthusiasm about the success of the OTTplay Awards 2023, stating, "This year's OTTplay Awards have truly exemplified the diversity and excellence within India's digital entertainment space. We are honored to recognize the outstanding contributions of the industry's finest talents across a wide array of categories. It's not just an award show; it's a celebration of our remarkable stories, brilliant storytellers & the ones who bring it to life. We are proud to have created the first-ever PAN-INDIA OTT Award.”





The OTTplay Awards 2023 have undoubtedly raised the bar for recognizing excellence in the Indian OTT industry. The event's commitment to celebrating the unity of India's diverse cultural landscape reflects the spirit of our times. As we look ahead, we anticipate even greater achievements and innovation in the world of digital entertainment.





About OTTplay

OTTplay is India's first-ever smart reviews, ratings & AI driven recommendation engine, which handpicks the movies and shows that match your taste and language preferences by diving deep into the most number of OTT channels. The platform has launched 6 Monthly subscription packs, 1 Quarterly Pack & 6 Annual packs in partnership with 27 OTT platforms from India & abroad. You can choose from the exciting packs and stream content of your choice on the OTTplay premium app on IOS, App Store & JIO Store, personal computers, tablet, Android TV & Firestick.





OTTplay Premium, the bundled subscription, brings together popular Indian & International OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, LIONSGATE PLAY, Sun NXT, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, ShortsTV, DocuBay, Playflix, Dollywood Play, PTC Play, Hallmark Movies Now, DUST, FUSE+ and Tastemade+ etc. backed by AI-based recommendation and content discovery technology enabling viewers to browse through the clutter of OTT content with sheer ease and convenience.