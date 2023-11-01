Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Eyes The Growing World Market For Domestic Violence Offender Monitoring Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The UK's criminal justice department recently announced that domestic abusers leaving prison will be wearing electronic monitoring tags for better victim protection

Up to 500 offenders will be forced to wear GPS and curfew tags to monitor their movements, with those who breach the stipulated license conditions being returned to prison

This move by the UK validates digital monitoring solutions such as SuperCom's Electronic Monitoring (“EM”) products It also shows the technology's viability in solving emerging issues while also validating SuperCom's research and development efforts as targeting an active and growing world market

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions offering advanced safety, identification, and security products and solutions to governments, is constantly pushing the envelope with innovation and exploring new markets for its products. This ambition has been driven by its mission and commitment to“creating safer communities”. More nations globally are beginning to realize the need for more advanced technologies to manage offender populations, representing a significant growth opportunity for SuperCom.

In September 2023, the UK's criminal justice department announced that domestic abusers leaving prison would wear electronic monitoring tags to offer better victim protection. The plan, which will first launch in East and West Midlands, will see up to 500 offenders forced to wear GPS or curfew tags to monitor their...

