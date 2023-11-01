Investornewsbreaks - The Honeybee Collective Full Line Of Pre-Roll Products Now Available In New York

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Honeybee Collective, a cannabis brand known for its commitment to a sustainable planet and people-friendly practices, announced that its full line of sustainably grown and packaged pre-rolls are now available for purchase in New York; the products will be available through the Cannabis Place delivery service and Union Square Travel Agency dispensary. The company initially launched in Colorado in 2021, where its products can now be found on the shelves of 45 dispensaries. The company has reported 28% average monthly growth in sales of its 10-pack and 2-pack pre-rolls, which are designed to be convenient and reliable. As it expands into New York, the company is partnering with leading Hudson Valley cannabis grower and manufacturer Hepworth Pura, which shares its passion for ethical business practices and environmental sustainability.“There is so much waste in the cannabis industry, from greenhouse gas emissions from indoor grow facilities to single-use plastic that takes hundreds of years to biodegrade,” said the Honeybee Collective founder Chris Becker in the press release.“We want to raise awareness about this waste and give people a better option.”

To view the full press release, visit

About the Honeybee Collective

The Honeybee Collective is an employee-owned brand that curates ecofriendly cannabis for impact-minded consumers. The company's products and business practices put people and the planet first. Choosing the Honeybee Collective helps build community wealth and a more sustainable future. For more information about this company, please visit .

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



