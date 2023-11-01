Investornewsbreaks Dariohealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) Launches Innovative Smart Blood Glucose Meter

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) , a leader in the global digital health market, today announced the launch of a new smart blood sugar meter for Apple iPhone 15 users to support ongoing engagement with new and existing members. As recently reported, the new iPhone 15 is built with a USB-C charging port, which is a key element for real-time data capture in Dario's smart blood glucose meter. Dario's new smart meter offers iPhone 15 users the same instant connectivity for real-time blood sugar readings as part of their personalized Dario health management experience through a USB-C compatible device.“Dario is continuously innovating to stay ahead of trends and keep our members connected and on track with their goals,” said Rick Anderson, president of Dario.“Our new iPhone 15 smart blood sugar meter is just another example of our ability to respond quickly to consumer needs and keep our members engaged over time.”

To view the full press release, visit



About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth is a leading digital health company, revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Its platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health. Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to health care. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do. Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit

