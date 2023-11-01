Launch Of NFT Aggregation Protocol Matrix Punksea

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) PunkSea is an NFT trading platform based on the BSC blockchain network, aiming to build a decentralized, multi-chain, open, fair and collaborative NFT aggregation protocol matrix.

PunkSea will soon support block networks such as ETH and BTC. Users can achieve cross-platform and cross-asset arbitrage to obtain bids and transaction rewards from each platform. PunkSea provides real-time on-chain data. The trading market is huge in scale and will support the display, transfer and trading of multiple NFTs in the future, covering popular avatar categories, well-known art categories, gradually improving popular chain games, Yuanverse projects and other subdivisions, through early economic model incentives Users participate in community building and governance.







PunkSea moves from singleness to diversification. Transaction aggregation In the initial transaction process, the seller is the leader, and pending orders are the basis for transactions. It is a process in which the user selects and purchases from sellers on an independent platform, and then to aggregating sellers and buyers from all markets to select and buy. PunksSea brings a fundamental change in the transaction model, where the buyer transfers the option to the seller.

PunkSea provides users with a reward mechanism. These rewards will encourage users to actively participate in the platform ecology and create more value.







Beyond this, PunkSea is committed to simplifying transactions and putting users at the heart of its innovation. By combining the NFT purchasing experience with the convenience that millions of cryptocurrency users are accustomed to, PunkSea promises to continue to evolve based on the needs of its broad user base. Making PunkSea a forward-thinking encryption platform that rapidly expands the NFT space and democratizes access.







At the same time, PunkSea believes that the decline in the value of NFT may seem to be a difficult challenge for new and existing projects, but it also provides opportunities for readjustment, innovation and transcendence. In the spirit of integrating decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), Achieving the spirit of democratizing access to the NFT space, PunkSea focuses on authenticity: true artistic expression and originality in an oversaturated market. Prioritize authenticity over trends. Genuine works will always find their audience and bring long-term appreciation and loyalty. PunkSea invested US$120 million in community platform diversion and is committed to building the first NFT transaction matrix platform in the entire network.