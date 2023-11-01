Salavi Joins Hands With S13 League Of Legends Offering A 120,000 USDT Feast For All

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Under the halo of victory, colorful confetti fall from the sky, the trophy of champions raised high. What we witness is usually such moments of glory. But, without trials and tribulations, how can there be glory?

Be it a product launch, a performance, or a competition, every shining moment on the stage, and the brightest star behind it, is the result of relentless effort, tireless training, and the challenging journey to the top.

This year's League of Legends Finals #S13 theme is“The Grind The Glory” highlighting the stark contrast between what happens in the spotlight and behind the scenes, as well as encouraging all competitors to persevere, striving towards the beacon of hope and honor.

As we all know, the League of Legends Global Finals (S13) is the pinnacle of LoL Esports, with top teams from nine different regions vying for the title of world champion. The finals are held annually, rotating through different regions, with teams selected from professional leagues worldwide.

While competitors can win prizes based on their rankings, how can the general enthusiasts benefit from the event, rather than just consuming?







Salavi in collaboration with S13 League of Legends invites all users to partake in a 120,000 USDT gold reward.

Although esports and cryptocurrency belong to different sectors, the allure of the prize transcends industries. Whether I'm an esports enthusiast or hold cryptocurrencies, the appeal of the prize is undeniable.

To allow platform users to share in the joy of the League of Legends Finals and to celebrate with all fans, #Salavi has launched the“The Grind The Glory, 120,000 USDT real cash reward for all users” betting event.

During 2023-10-31 16:00 ~ 2023-11-19 08:00 (UTC), users can earn voting rights by completing platform tasks. They can then vote for their favorite team or the one they think will win in the 2023 League of Legends Global Finals. The more you vote, the more generous the rewards.

For every 200,000 USDT of future trading, users get one vote. Regardless of whether the team they voted for wins or not, they can receive USDT rewards.

Here's how the USDT real cash reward calculation works:

If User A votes for a team that wins and has cast 10 votes for that team, which has received a total of 1,000 votes:

User A's USDT reward = (Individual votes / Total team votes) x Champion's prize pool

= 10/1,000 x 100,000 = 1,000 USDT

If User A's team doesn't win, Salavi also offers a“Thoroughly Tested” prize. If User A gives the team 10 votes and the team has 1,000 votes in total:

User A's USDT reward = (Individual votes / Total team votes) x Non-champion's prize pool

= 10/1,000 x 20,000 = 200 USDT







The S13 League of Legends Global Finals will gather top teams, battling fiercely for the world championship title over a few weeks. These esports players, like cryptocurrency traders, are full of passion and desire. They give their all on the stage, while traders strive in the digital asset market. These two different sectors are closely linked by their passion.

As a convenient, secure, and one-stop digital asset trading platform, Salavi has always been committed to providing traders with the most professional, convenient, and safe trading services. Through this event, Salavi hopes to witness the exciting moments of the League of Legends S13 Global Finals with cryptocurrency traders and feel the infinite charm of esports and blockchain technology.

Salavi believes that in the remaining time of the 2023 League of Legends Global Finals, every team will fight for the championship halo, for the moment the trophy is raised amidst colorful confetti, and for honor.

Every day that follows, Salavi will continue to work hard for every user on the platform, continuously innovate for the platform's bright future, and tirelessly promote the development of the Web3 cause.

Happy #Halloween to everyone!