Bolivia Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Israel

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Bolivia on Tuesday severed diplomatic ties with Israel, accusing it of committing crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

“Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Freddy Mamani said at a news conference.

Accusing Israel of“committing crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people,” Minister of the Presidency and Interim Chancellor Maria Nela Prada said,“Bolivia demands an end to the attacks in the Gaza Strip, which have so far caused thousands of civilian deaths and the forced displacement of Palestinians.”

Bolivia calls for an end to the blockade that prevents the entry of food, water and other essentials for the survival of Palestinians, Mamani said.

Humanitarian aid will be sent from Bolivia to those affected in the Gaza Strip via the ministry of defense, Prada said.

Bolivian President Luis Arce met Monday with Palestinian ambassador to Bolivia Mahmoud Elalwani,“to whom he expressed his solidarity with the Palestinian people, especially girls and boys,” she said. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author