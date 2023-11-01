Türkiye To Start Domestic Production Of Hepatitis A Vaccine: President

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Hepatitis A vaccine, of which Türkiye gets mostly supplies from abroad, will be produced domestically, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

Erdogan made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the KeyVac Vaccine Production Center in the Turkish capital of Ankara, a joint venture of Türkiye's Alagoz Holding and China's Sinovac Biotech, with a total factory area of 29,500 square meters.

Türkiye will be the 4th country to produce this vaccine at the highest standard, Erdogan said.

“Our dependence on foreign supplies will decrease. We will also have advanced and trained human resources,” he added. ■

