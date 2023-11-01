Türkiye To Launch Early Booking Campaign To Lure Tourists

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Turkish tourism sector is taking measures to encourage tourists to book their trips early and visit more alternative destinations.

Firuz Baglikaya, president of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies, told Xinhua on Tuesday that, to lure more tourists, an early booking campaign would be launched in the first week of December.

“Our advice to our citizens is that if you plan and book your trips early, you will have the chance to enjoy holidays at very affordable prices,” he added.

Baglikaya said Türkiye offers diverse choices of experiences and activities for tourists, noting that especially those in winter, and sea-sand-sun, cultural, culinary, and medical tourism have an upper hand in luring tourists.

Türkiye has earned 41.9 billion U.S. dollars in tourism revenues over the first nine months of 2023, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday. The country aims to make a tourism turnover of 56 billion dollars throughout this year. ■

Famagusta Gazette





