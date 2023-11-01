               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Urgent: Egypt Receives Wounded Gazans Through Rafah Crossing


11/1/2023 2:05:09 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Egypt received on Wednesday wounded Palestinians from the besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing, the only linking point between Egypt and the besieged enclave, according to a security source.

Five wounded are now on their way to the Arish Hospital in North Sinai Governorate, the source told Xinhua on conditions of anonymity. ■

  • Famagusta Gazette

