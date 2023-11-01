Urgent: Egypt Receives Wounded Gazans Through Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Egypt received on Wednesday wounded Palestinians from the besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing, the only linking point between Egypt and the besieged enclave, according to a security source.
Five wounded are now on their way to the Arish Hospital in North Sinai Governorate, the source told Xinhua on conditions of anonymity. ■
Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN01112023006374013804ID1107353374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.