PSA Organises Workshop In Co-Operation With UK Statistics Authority

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), in cooperation with UK Statistics Authority (UKSA), organized a workshop for PSA staff on the international relations function at national statistical agencies.

A statement for the PSA on Wednesday indicated that the workshop was supervised by a team from UKSA, including Head of International Relations Nicola Shearman, Chief of Staff Robert Bumpstead, and International Policy Manager Alison Baily.

The Workshop Program tackled British, Qatari and global statistical systems, UKSA International Strategy, and PSA International Relations Strategy.

Moreover, the workshop also discussed working with other government departments and national statistical institutes (NSIs), as well as the systems and processes that statistical offices need to have in place to engage internationally in a safe, effective and efficient way.

This workshop comes in the context of the permanent cooperation between PSA and national statistical agencies at the regional and global levels with a view to exchange experiences and keep pace with latest developments in all aspects of statistical work.

