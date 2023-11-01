HMC's Ambulance Service Exceeds Response Time Targets For Eleven Consecutive Years

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced that its Ambulance Service has consistently surpassed the response time targets outlined in Qatar's first National Health Strategy, launched in 2011, to deliver help to those most in need.

The National Health Strategy set an ambitious response target of 75 percent of 999 calls to reach the scene within 10 minutes in urban areas and 15 minutes in rural areas. In 2023 so far, for priority 1 calls the most urgent category of calls, the dedication of the Ambulance Service in reaching these targets has been staggeringly evident with an average of 93 percent of calls in urban areas and 95 percent in rural areas, not only reaching but exceeding the benchmark times.

Ali Darwish, Assistant Executive Director of the Ambulance Service emphasized the critical importance of a swift ambulance response to deliver life-saving care when needed. "In medical emergencies, time is of the essence. Ensuring our paramedics reach casualties rapidly and deliver lifesaving care is paramount. When someone's life is in the balance our paramedics must be able to get to them as fast as possible."

Darwish went on to commend the Ambulance Service for consistently meeting and exceeding the National Health Strategy's response time objectives for over a decade. "Our commitment to delivering outstanding medical treatment is reflected in our multiple international quality and safety accreditations gained, including the Joint Commission International."

With over 200,000 emergency calls and 50,000 non-emergency calls to the Ambulance Service each year, Abdulaziz Alyafei, Assistant Executive Director of Healthcare Coordination for HMC Ambulance Service said 'There is an ever-increasing demand on the Ambulance Service. With Qatar's population standing at just over 3 million, there must also be a focus on reducing the volume of non-emergency calls to enable our teams to continue to respond quickly and effectively to critical cases. These impressive response times have been sustained despite a continual increase in emergency calls received by the service over the years."

HMC's Ambulance Service has expanded its LifeFlight Service, introduced a modern fleet of ambulances including a recent state-of-the-art desert ambulance in time for the launch of camping season and established an incredible 75 dispatch points throughout Qatar. These strategic initiatives have enabled the service to reach patients swiftly, irrespective of their location.

The community of Qatar plays an integral part in supporting the Ambulance Service with its ability to reach those in need quickly. Their national awareness campaign, 'Know the 5 to Save a Life,' is designed to educate the public on essential actions when calling an ambulance during emergencies.

Ali Darwish said, "We have run our 'Know the 5 to Save a Life' campaign multiple times in key locations including Doha Festival City as it really resonates with the public. Time is the most critical factor when responding to medical emergencies. Educating the community of Qatar will support the Ambulance Service to provide the best possible treatment as quickly as possible. By following each of the 5 instructions, our paramedics have all the information needed to get to the scene as quickly as possible."

