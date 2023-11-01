Dozens Of Foreigners, Palestinians Holding Dual Citizenship Leave Gaza For Egypt For First Time

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dozens of foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationalities left the Gaza Strip to Egyptian territory on Wednesday.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that the Egyptian authorities opened the Rafah crossing exceptionally this afternoon to allow the exit of 450 foreigners and Palestinians with dual citizenship.

In addition, live images showcased the Egyptian ambulances entering Gaza to move 81 seriously injured people to receive treatment in Egyptian hospitals.

For its part, the Egyptian authorities announced Wednesday morning that the crossing was opened exceptionally to allow 450 foreigners and dual citizenship Palestinians to enter the crossing, transporting about 90 wounded Palestinians.

Egyptian media said that there was an intense deployment and movement of ambulances on the Egyptian side of the crossing to transport the wounded Palestinians to Egyptian hospitals that were equipped adequately.

Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders teams arrived at the Palestinian side of the crossing. (QNA)

MENAFN01112023000067011011ID1107353365