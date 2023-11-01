Colonists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Protection Of Occupation Police

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Colonists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.

Eyewitnesses said that dozens of colonialists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi Gate, adding that they carried out provocative tours in the courtyards and performed Talmudic rituals in the vicinity of Bab Al-Rahma prayer hall, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

The Israeli occupation police also tightened its military measures around the Mosque. (QNA)

