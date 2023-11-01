Students Benefit From IBM Skillsbuild On The Company's Journey To Train 2 Million Learners In AI

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on X

Gabrielle Kelley uses to supplement her university studies and gain digital credentials in AI and other tech and professional topics. A university sophomore, she recently completed her first summer internship at a technology company. There, she was able to apply some of the principles she learned from free IBM SkillsBuild coursework. While she was a freshman, she earned IBM credentials in design thinking and in AI, which helped her stand out in the workplace. She's making the most of all her opportunities, soaking up all the education offered in school, online, and work internships. She can't wait to see what's next.

IBM SkillsBuild

IBM SkillsBuild is a free education program focused on underrepresented communities in tech, that helps adult learners, and high school and university students and faculty, develop valuable new skills and access career opportunities. The program includes an online platform that is complemented by customized practical learning experiences delivered in collaboration with a global network of partners.

The open version of IBM SkillsBuild is an online platform which offers over 1,000 courses in 20 languages on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analysis, cloud computing and many other technical disciplines - as well as in workplace skills such as Design Thinking. Most important, participants can earn IBM-branded digital credentials that are recognized by the market.

The enhanced partner version of IBM SkillsBuild may also include workshops, expert conversations with IBM coaches and mentors, project-based learning, access to IBM software, specialized support from partners through the learning process, and connection to career opportunities.

