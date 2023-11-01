Maratha Quota: All-Party Meeting Agrees On Maratha Reservation Within Legal Framework, Says CM Eknath Shinde

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "All political parties stand with the state government on providing Maratha reservation, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced after an all-party meeting which was held today in Mumbai. It was further decided that reservation should be within the framework of the law and without doing injustice to other communities, CM said.
The Chief Minister also requested people to maintain peace and cooperate with the government in its efforts. Leaders at an all-party meeting on Maratha quota chaired by CM Shinde also passed a resolution asking activist Manoj Jarange to call off his indefinite fast. Activist Jarange should cooperate with the government in ensuring quota for the Maratha community he said.
Also Read: Maratha reservation: Curfew in Beed lifted, 99 people held so far; security heightened at Fadnavis' Nagpur residenceAt the all-party meeting, State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, Sharad Pawar, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakantdada Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Valse Patil, Girish Mahajan, Dadaji Bhuse, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and several leaders from their respective parties were present speaking to reporters, Shinde said,\"...In the all-party meeting, everyone agreed that the Maratha community should get reservation...It was decided the reservation should be within the framework of the law and without doing injustice to other communities.\"He further added,“....Time should be given for this; everyone decided this. Whatever unfortunate incidents are happening, everyone has expressed displeasure about them...A committee has been formed of three retired judges... The Backward Class Commission is working on a war footing. Soon, decisions will be taken to give justice to the Maratha community...There is a need to give time, and the Maratha community too should keep patience...”Meanwhile, Activist Manoj Jarange has been sitting on an indefinite fast for over a week. On Tuesday, the Maratha reservation activist had decided to start drinking water after CM assured him of a solution. However, he said that he would stop drinking water from Wednesday evening if his demand for reservation to the Maratha community is not fulfilled by the Maharashtra government, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
