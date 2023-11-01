Russia Eases Norms For Indians To Open Accounts In Russian Banks. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Russian government has simplified norms for Indian nationals who are seeking to open bank accounts in the country. The accounts in Russian lenders could now be opened“remotely”, as per an update shared by the Russian Embassy in India on November 1.“We are excited to announce the decision of the Russian government to introduce simplified norms for Indian nationals seeking to open bank accounts with Russian financial institutions. It is now possible to open bank accounts or deposit funds in Russian banks remotely,\" the embassy said in a statement issued on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The process is"straightforward", the embassy said, advising those interested to approach the Indian lenders that have partnered with the Russian Central Bank."Indian nationals wishing to open such a bank account are advised to approach an Indian bank that has a partnership agreement with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation for guidance," it said arrival in Russia, it "will be possible to quickly obtain a bank card" in a partner Russian bank and initiate financial transactions, the statement further noted.

This feature is especially convenient for Indian tourists and students, the embassy said.A significant number of Indian students travel to Russia to pursue education, mostly in medical courses. In 2021, the year before the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, a total of 15,814 Indians had taken admission in Russian colleges and universities, as per the government data simplification of bank account opening procedure has been announced by Russia weeks after it said that Indians can apply for electronic visa to enter the country. Along with India, 53 other countries have been extended the e-visa facility by Moscow.

