'... He Was Creepy,' Attacker On Why He Stabbed Indian Student At Public Gym In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 24-year-old Indian student, studying in the US, was stabbed with a knife at a public gym in Valparaiso, Indiana on Sunday. Following the incident, the student was admitted to a Fort Wayne hospital due to the severity of his injury and was reportedly given a zero to 5% chance of survival.

How did the incident happen?Jordan Andrade allegedly stabbed Varun in the head at a Planet Fitness massage room. Andrade was detained following the incident in the gym itself.

Valparaiso police were alerted by fellow gym members at the local Planet Fitness club on Strongbow Center Drive when they discovered Varun injured in a massage chair around 9 am on a Sunday. Police said that they found a large pool of blood and a folding knife on the counter attacker, Andrade, told the police that he had requested a massage that morning and walked into the massage room to find the other man added that Varun didn't initiate contact or leave his chair upon entering the massage room. The only physical interaction occurred when the man attempted to push Andrade away during the attack.“Uh, I just put it through. I don't even want to say it. It was in his head,” Andrade said when police asked where he stabbed himWhy Jordan Andrade stabbed Varun?Andrade

claimed that“someone” told him that Varun is“creepy” and“threatening” and feared that Varun would“assassinate him”.Determining the other man posed a threat, Andrade said he made sure to react the \"right way,\" according to a charging document added that he acted defensively against the other man and“took him out” using the knife,” the police was quoted as saying by The Times of Northwest Indiana gym goers, however, described Varun as someone who“generally kept to himself, was quiet and reserved”(With inputs from agencies)

