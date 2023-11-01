Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023: 7 MUST visit places in the state

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Rajyotsav Day 2023:

Karnataka, India's southern state, boasts diverse attractions. From UNESCO-listed Hampi's ancient ruins to Mysore's opulent palaces, Coorg's scenic landscapes, Gokarna's tranquil beaches, Badami's rock-cut caves, Chikmagalur's coffee plantations, and Belur-Halebidu's Hoysala temples, the state offers a rich blend of culture, history, and natural beauty

Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire. It is famous for its breathtaking ruins, ancient temples, and intricate sculptures

Mysore is famous for the opulent Mysore Palace, a prime example of Indo-Saracenic architecture. You can also explore the Chamundi Hill, Brindavan Gardens etc

Also called Kodagu, Coorg is a picturesque hill station known for its lush coffee plantations, scenic landscapes, and cool climate. Visit places like Abbey Falls, Talacauvery

Gokarna is a serene beach town on the Konkan coast. It's known for its pristine beaches, including Om Beach and Kudle Beach

Badami is an archaeological delight with its rock-cut cave temples and sandstone cliffs. Explore the Badami Caves, Agastya Lake, and the historic temples in the region

Chikmagalur is a paradise for nature lovers, coffee enthusiasts. It offers lush forests, rolling hills, and numerous coffee estates. Don't miss attractions like Mullayanagiri Peak

The Chennakesava Temple in Belur and the Hoysaleswara Temple in Halebidu are known for their stunning architecture and sculptures