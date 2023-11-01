November Is Radon Action Month In Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Radtrak3 Long-term Radon Detector

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Radon Action Month, according to the Canadian Minister of Health.

- David Inness, President of CARSTLOMBARD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- November was initially chosen by Health Canada to be Radon Action Month because it marks the beginning of the "heating season” when people's houses are sealed up to keep the cold out and the warmth in.Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is emitted from the decay of uranium within rocks and soil. This odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer overall, and the leading cause of lung cancer in those who have never smoked. Although radon is more prevalent in certain geographic areas, any building in any geological setting can have dangerous levels of radon. In Canada, the action level for radon is 200 Bq/m3.Why Radon Action Month?When asked this question, Colin Dumais of Radon West in Calgary, Alberta noted,“Since testing for radon is so easy and the technology for mitigating high levels is well developed, the real barrier to protecting people from radon is awareness.”- Radon emits radiation that our lungs are particularly sensitive to.- Over time, the radon-damaged lung cells may become cancerous.- 50% of lung cancers are diagnosed late at Stage IV.- The probability of surviving lung cancer at least five years after diagnosis is about 19% in Canada.David Innis, President of the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (CARST) and Director of Sales for Radon Environmental says,“Radon Action Month offers the Canadian radon stakeholders a chance to step into the media forefront and raise awareness around the perils of exposure to radon across the country. Our focus on testing for radon is elevated during this period.”What can be done about radon?Radon mitigation is typically a manageable expense for a home or building owner. It can successfully reduce radon inside homes and buildings when performed by a professional radon mitigator. The Radtrak3 radon detector by Radonova is the most popular alpha track radon detector in the world. It is deployed for 90 to 365 days and is considered a long-term test as recommended by Health Canada.Radon resources for CanadiansHealth Canada's Take Action on Radon is a resource for all Canadians. Their website has an excess of information about the radioactive gas as well as a list of C-NRPP certified radon test providers and certified radon testing contractors.About RadonovaRadonova is the laboratory of choice for numerous government radon surveys, as well as other public, and private sector large-scale measurement contracts around the world. A truly global laboratory, Radonova is active in over 80 countries and has performed millions of radon measurements.

