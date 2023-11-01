Tech Titans CTS Technology Solutions, Safe Castle, And Marketing Visionary Datatonik Join Forces With Merger

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joshua Futrell

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CTS Technology Solutions, a leading technology company, is excited to announce that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Safe Castle , another prominent technology & network infrastructure firm and Datatonik, a dynamic marketing agency. The strategic merger brings together the innovative strengths and unique portfolios of both technology companies and the marketing expertise of Datatonik, enhancing the capabilities of each entity and creating a powerful synergy in the tech and marketing industries.

Under this merger, CTS Technology Solutions, Safe Castle, and Datatonik will continue to operate under their respective names and brand identities. This unique approach preserves the individuality and brand recognition of each entity while fostering collaboration, unity, and resource sharing among the companies.

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the technology and marketing sectors. By combining the technical expertise of CTS Technology Solutions and Safe Castle with the creative and strategic insights of Datatonik, the newly formed alliance is poised to offer comprehensive and integrated solutions to clients across diverse industries.

Joshua Futrell, CEO at CTS Technology Solutions, commented on the merger, saying, "We are thrilled to join forces with Safe Castle and Datatonik. This collaboration enables us to leverage our collective strengths, drive innovation, and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. While we are merging our resources, we are also committed to preserving the unique identities while building upon the client relationships that CTS Technology Solutions, Safe Castle, and Datatonik have established over the years."

CTS Technology Solutions CFO, Joseph Darling echoed this sentiment, stating, "This merger opens up new avenues for growth and collaboration. By maintaining our distinct identities, we can pool our talents and resources effectively while continuing to serve our clients with the same dedication and commitment they expect."

Clients and partners of CTS Technology Solutions, Safe Castle and Datatonik can expect a seamless transition, with no disruption to existing services. The merger will enhance the range of services offered, providing clients with access to a broader spectrum of solutions and expertise.



About CTS Technology Solutions:

CTS is the leading provider of Technology Solutions, CMMC & Cybersecurity Consulting, Management Services and more for businesses nationwide. With unmatched expertise and industry know-how, CTS delivers innovative IT services and best-in class support to help companies maximize efficiency & improve their bottom line. We work closely with our clients to deliver tailored solutions that meet their unique needs, while helping them stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving technology landscape. For more information, visit

About Safe Castle:

Safe Castle is a veteran owned and operated leading technology services provider. Specializing in a wide variety of solutions including structured cabling, fiber solutions, network optimization, security, smart automation, audio/video installation and more. They are dedicated to top-notch customer care, transparency, and efficiency in all aspects of work. Helping businesses and residences nationwide remain secure, efficient, and connected in today's modern age. For more information, visit

About Datatonik:

Datatonik is a digital marketing and web design agency headquartered in Frisco, TX. We provide a range of services for businesses including website development, SEO, digital design, brand strategy, social media management and more. Comprised of a team of highly skilled and experienced designers, writers, and marketing experts; our data-driven web marketing services help companies nationwide maximize their digital footprint, boost their brand image, and increase their bottom line. For more information, visit



Bryan Riley

Datatonik

+1 214-577-0056

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube