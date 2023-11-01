Stuart Little to Arrival: 7 movies leaving Netflix in November

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Stuart Little to Arrival are 7 movies leaving Netflix in November. These diverse films span genres from family adventures to sci-fi, drama, and romantic comedy, offering something for every viewer's taste. Don't miss your chance to watch them before they depart the streaming platform

Stuart Little to Arrival are 7 movies leaving Netflix in November.

Don't miss your chance to watch them before they depart the streaming platform

This film follows Ryan Bingham, a corporate downsizer, as he navigates a life of constant travel. It explores themes of isolation and the value of human connection

heartwarming tale of a mouse named Stuart who's adopted by a human family. This delightful family film captures Stuart's adventures and his quest for acceptance

A modern-day Peter Pan, played by Robin Williams, returns to Neverland to rescue his kidnapped children, reimagines the classic story with whimsical and adventurous twists

Based on August Wilson's play, delves into the complexities of race, family, and dreams. Denzel Washington and Viola Davis deliver powerful performances as they confront their past

A thought-provoking sci-fi film starring Amy Adams as a linguist tasked with deciphering alien communication. It explores the concept of language and its impact

A gripping mystery set in a tourist town. A woman becomes obsessed with uncovering a dark secret, weaving a web of conspiracy and intrigue

A romantic comedy that explores the ups and downs of modern relationships. It follows two couples as they navigate the complexities of love, sex, and commitment