Stuart Little To Arrival: 7 Movies Leaving Netflix In November


11/1/2023 2:01:07 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Stuart Little to Arrival are 7 movies leaving Netflix in November. These diverse films span genres from family adventures to sci-fi, drama, and romantic comedy, offering something for every viewer's taste. Don't miss your chance to watch them before they depart the streaming platform

Up in the Air

This film follows Ryan Bingham, a corporate downsizer, as he navigates a life of constant travel. It explores themes of isolation and the value of human connection

Stuart Little

heartwarming tale of a mouse named Stuart who's adopted by a human family. This delightful family film captures Stuart's adventures and his quest for acceptance

Hook

A modern-day Peter Pan, played by Robin Williams, returns to Neverland to rescue his kidnapped children, reimagines the classic story with whimsical and adventurous twists

Fences

Based on August Wilson's play, delves into the complexities of race, family, and dreams. Denzel Washington and Viola Davis deliver powerful performances as they confront their past

Arrival

A thought-provoking sci-fi film starring Amy Adams as a linguist tasked with deciphering alien communication. It explores the concept of language and its impact

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

A gripping mystery set in a tourist town. A woman becomes obsessed with uncovering a dark secret, weaving a web of conspiracy and intrigue

About Last Night

A romantic comedy that explores the ups and downs of modern relationships. It follows two couples as they navigate the complexities of love, sex, and commitment

