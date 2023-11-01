BREAKING: Another Fire Accident In Bengaluru: Sponge Waste Ignites In Gangammanagudi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A fire broke out today in a factory compound near Gangammanagudi in Bengaluru, with sponge waste serving as the source of the blaze. Firefighters swiftly responded to the incident, and three fire tenders are currently on the scene to tackle the flames.

The dedicated firefighters have managed to bring the fire under control, and thankfully, no loss of life has been reported. This incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Gangammanagudi police station, and authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire.

More details awaited.