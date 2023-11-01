Kane Richardson To Greg Chapple: 5 Australian Cricketers Who Are Vegan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the remarkable journey of top cricketers who have chosen a vegan lifestyle, both on and off the pitch. From former Australian captain Greg Chappell to fast bowlers like Kane Richardson and Jason Gillespie.
A former Australian fast bowler, Gillespie embraced a vegan lifestyle in 2014, following his father's heart attack. He has since transitioned into a respected cricket coach.
A former Australian international fast bowler, Siddle adopted a plant-based diet under the influence of his partner Anna, who refused to cook animal products at home.
A former Australian cricket captain and pioneer in adopting a vegan lifestyle, Chappell's decision was influenced by the loss of his father to a heart attack in 1984.
The Australian keeper is another prominent vegan cricketer who made the switch after being moved by a field of lambs that reminded him of his pet dog.
The Australian leg spinner is famously vegan and attributes his dietary shift to the influence of his partner and father.
