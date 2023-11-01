Halloween 2023: Mark Zuckerberg Shares Pictures From Celebration, Family Dresses Up In Harry Potter Characters

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his Instagram to share his family's Halloween outfits. The millionaire is dressed as Professor Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series, while his wife, Priscilla Chan, is dressed as Professor Minerva McGonagall. Aurelia, August, and Maxima, the couple's daughters, play other well-known characters such as Dobby, Ginny Weasley, and Hermione Granger.



The post

Sharing the picture he wrote, "Have a magical Halloween -- from baby Dobby, Hermione, Ginny, Professor McGonagall and Dumbledore!"

One person remarked on the photo, "Happy and gorgeous family," while another said, "Nailed it, family."

The Meta CEO, a family man and adoring parent, frequently shares candid photos and moments with his three children. He just made a road trip with his daughter to view the sequoias trees, which are the world's largest trees by volume and stand between 250 and 300 feet tall. The billionaire captioned the photos on Instagram, "Dad-daughter road trip to see the giant sequoias this weekend." Amazing trees that are over 2000 years old."

Mr. Zuckerberg and Ms. Chan have three daughters- 7-year-old Maxima, 5-year-old August, and Aurelia, born in March 2023. After meeting at a frat party at Harvard University in 2003, the couple began dating. Ms Chan, a physician and philanthropist, earned her medical degree from the University of California after graduating from Harvard University. On May 19, 2012, the couple married on Mr Zuckerberg's estate.

