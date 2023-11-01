Aspirants Season 2 Actor Sunny Hinduja Opens Up About Career Path, Struggles To Obtain His First Major Break

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Aspirants' Season 2 is currently available on Prime Video and dives into the formation of ideological gaps that have resulted in growing tensions. While the series is doing well, actor Sunny Hinduja has spoken out about the most memorable characters in his career. He discussed his career path and his struggles to obtain his first major break.



He said, "The writers of 'Aspirants' have given Sandeep Bhaiya a very nice line - 'Failure se aag banao, aur uss aag ko fuel banao jo aapko aapki life mein kaam aaye.'" The same thing happened to me in real life. Before I got Aspirants, I gave so many auditions month after month that my wife used to joke that if there was a trophy for attempting the most auditions ever, I would have won it."



He further added that rejections were a common part of his profession and he decided to turn his rejections into a learning process. "I observed and honed my skills, audition after audition, to ensure that it became impossible to reject me. I used to hear my look doesn't fit a role, but applying all my learning, I auditioned for shows like Aspirants and Inside Edge, and I got those parts that became so memorable," he added.

About 'Aspirants' Season 2

The second season of Aspirants immerses viewers in the terrifying and enthralling world of competitive tests, as well as the arduous journey of IAS aspirants and public officials in India. Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Namita Dubey reprise their iconic roles in this slice-of-life drama, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Seasons one and two of Aspirants are now available on Prime Video.