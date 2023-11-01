Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan Grace Event As The Actress Celebrates Her Birthday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the chief guest at the event held in Juhu, Mumbai.

Today,

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday with her mother, daughter, and members of an organization that organized an event for her.



The actress looked gorgeous in a white long suit that had heavy golden work on it and pink borders. She left her hair open.



The event took place in

La Mode Banquets, in Juhu, Mumbai and she was seen hugging her mother while meeting her.



They clicked a beautiful family picture as Aishwarya, her mother, and her daughter looked gorgeous posing for the pappazari.



Aaradhya Bachchan was also seen giving a tight hug to her maternal grandmother on meeting her at the event.



The event was a press conference to make a very special announcement on

Aishwarya Bachchan's birthday.

