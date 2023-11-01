Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Her Mehendi; Is Eagerly Waiting For The Moon [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra married AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha this September. They got married in Udaipur and their wedding festivities took place in hotel Leela Palace. The wedding was extensively covered by media and generated a huge buzz with her fans. People were curious over

what she was wearing to the lavish food menu. The couple today is celebrating their first Karwa Chauth. The actress took to her Instagram to share some pictures of her celebration.

Parineeti Chopra's Mehendi for Karwa Chauth

Today, on 1st of November, many couples are celebrating the joyous occasion of Karwa Chauth. So is the Ishaqzaade actress who is keeping her first fast for her politician husband Raghav Chaddha. We got a sneak peak into what she is wearing. Though it is unclear whether it is a lehenga, salwar suit or saree we know for sure that it is red in colour. The actress chose to wear Bridal Red colour for her first Karwa Chauth. The actress also shared a picture of her Mehendi adorned hand with the caption 'Waiting' and a half-moon sticker which translates to the fact that she is waiting for the moon to show up.

Here's the picture







Parineeti Chopra latest movies

Parineeti Chopra was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj. Though the movie was praised critically, it failed to garner the required box-office numbers. Parineeti Chopra is working on an Imtiaz Ali directorial. She is set to play a role in the biographical movie titled 'Amar Singh Chamkila' opposite to Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is set to release next year on Netflix.

