Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty To Mira Rajput, Celebrities Perform Rituals At Anil Kapoor's House

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prominent celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput, participate in Karwa Chauth 2023 rituals, a traditional Hindu fast for married women, as they await the moon's appearance.

Karwa Chauth is a festival that goes beyond fasting; it's a celebration of feminine strength and spirit. Notably, many celebrities, such as Mira Rajput and a close friend of Shilpa Shetty, came together to partake in the rituals.

Shilpa Shetty exuded glamour in her dazzling dark pink saree adorned with silver embellishments on the blouse.

Mira Rajput radiates elegance in a stunning red saree featuring a golden border and embellished blouse.

Shilpa Shetty's dear friend radiantly wore a red saree, captivating the camera with her beautiful smile.

Geeta Basra, the wife of famous cricketer Harbhajan Singh, graced the occasion in a striking red saree.

Shilpa Shetty and her close friend strike a joyous pose as they prepare for the upcoming rituals.

Shilpa Shetty is seen holding a decorated thali.

Sonam Kapoor graced the occasion of Karwa Chauth at her Juhu residence, dressed in a beautiful pink and grey saree.

Shilpa Shetty was papped with her husband Raj Kundra while they celebrated Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor's house.



Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women in India, primarily in the northern regions, with great enthusiasm and devotion.

The main ritual of Karwa Chauth involves married women observing a day-long fast, from sunrise to moonrise, for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

This fast is rigorous, as participants abstain from food and water throughout the day, which can last for up to 15 hours.

Karwa Chauth is not just a religious observance but also a celebration of the strong bond between husband and wife. It is a day that brings families together, and the rituals and customs provide a sense of unity and love among married couples.