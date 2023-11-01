1-800 Contacts Launches Parent Company Seekwell

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 1-800 Contacts, Hello Eyes, and Luna to align under SeekWell, which was developed internally to serve future growth across the vision care companies

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800 Contacts today announced the launch of SeekWell, a parent company focused on making vision care simple, affordable, and accessible. SeekWell, which was developed internally, will serve as the umbrella corporation for its flagship brand 1-800 Contacts, as well as Hello Eyes and Luna. The move to a parent brand will allow each company to preserve its unique identity and purpose while allowing for growth in the larger industry of vision care.

"28 years ago, 1-800 Contacts started on a college campus with the goal to disrupt the vision care industry and today has become the largest seller of contact lenses in the United States," said SeekWell CEO John Graham. "Over the years, we have expanded outside of contact lenses to include Liingo Eyewear, Hello Eyes, and Luna, in addition to offering optical telemedicine services like ExpressExam. All our companies have a new home under SeekWell, a parent company we created that allows us to align under a single entity while providing more flexibility for our next phase of growth."

About SeekWell

SeekWell believes consumer choice and technology should enable everyone to take control of their vision care. Its flagship brand, 1-800 Contacts, started over 28 years ago on a college campus and matured into the largest seller of contact lenses and ocular telehealth in the United States. SeekWell's growing portfolio of companies includes 1-800 Contacts, Hello Eyes, and Luna. Learn more at seekwell .

About 1-800 Contacts

1-800 Contacts

is the original disruptor of the vision industry. The brand is well-known for efficient, high-quality, and delightful customer service and has advocated relentlessly on behalf of customers, paving the way for a new generation of DTC brands. 1-800 Contacts is the largest retailer of contact lenses and leading ocular telehealth provider in the U.S., serving more than 20 million customers over the last 28 years. 1-800 Contacts is proudly headquartered outside of Salt Lake City in Draper, Utah.

About Hello Eyes

Hello Eyes

is on a mission to make vision correction more convenient and accessible for Canadians. The disruptive eyewear company offers customers an innovative new way to get vision exams, glasses, and contacts all in one place, right from their mobile phones.

About Luna

Luna

offers an unmatched, integrated suite of technologies and services to forward-looking eyewear retailers, brands, and doctors all around the world. With headquarters in Salt Lake City and Tel Aviv, Luna offers solutions for retail, prescription support, and fulfillment to make the process of buying eyewear and contact lenses simple, exceptional, and affordable for everyone.

