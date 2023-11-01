Stand-Up Pouches Market To Hit USD 8.1 Bn By 2031, Rising At A 5.4 % CAGR: TMR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global stand up pouch market was estimated to have acquired US$ 4.8 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 8.1 billion .
Stand up pouches can be designed with child resistant closures, making them suitable for products in industries like pharmaceuticals and cannabis. Incorporating technology like QR codes, NFC tags, or RFID for interactive packaging and product traceability can enhance the appeal of stand up pouches.
There is a growing demand for single serve and on the go packaging solutions, as more consumers lead busy lives. Stand up pouches are well suited for this purpose.
Global Stand Up Pouch Market: Key Players
The following companies are well known participants in the global Stand Up Pouch market:
Amcor Plc Sealed Air Corporation Berry Global Group, Inc. Mondi Group plc Huhtamäki Oyj Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH Sonaco Products AR Packaging Group AB Uflex Ltd. Winpak Ltd. Glenroy Inc. Schur Flexibles Group ProAmpac LLC Goglio Group Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG Korozo Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS Printpack, Inc. Coveris Holdings S.A.
Key Findings of the Market Report
Stand up pouches are gaining popularity as premium and luxury packaging options, especially for high end food and beverage products. There is an opportunity for stand up pouch manufacturers to develop alternative, compliant materials, as governments and regions implement stricter regulations on single use plastics. Improved zipper technology for easy opening and resealing of pouches adds to the consumer convenience and usability of stand up pouches.
Market Trends for Stand Up Pouches
In terms of material type, the plastic segment is expected to stimulate the growth of stand up pouch market. Plastic can be engineered to provide excellent barrier properties against oxygen, moisture, and light, ensuring the preservation of product freshness and extending shelf life. By Product Type, the aseptic segment is expected to boost the demand for stand up pouch. Aseptic packaging contributes to the reduction of food waste by extending the shelf life of perishable goods, making it an environmentally responsible choice. On the basis of design type, the flat bottom segment is expected to dominate the sales of stand up pouches. The flat bottom design optimizes the use of shelf space, making it ideal for retailers looking to maximize the display of products.
Global Market for Stand Up Pouches: Regional Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the stand up pouch market in North America, which include,
The rise of eCommerce has driven the demand for flexible and lightweight packaging solutions like stand up pouches, which are well suited for shipping products and reducing transportation costs. Advancements in materials and printing technologies have improved the barrier properties and overall quality of stand up pouches, making them suitable for a broader range of products, including liquids.
Few of key developments by the players in this market are:
| Company name
| Key Development
| Amcor
|
In 2023, Amcor announced the launch of its new LiquiFlex Stand Up Pouch, which offers high barrier properties, puncture resistance, and ease of filling, making it an ideal choice for a variety of liquid products.
| Constantia Flexibles
|
In 2023, Constantia Flexibles announced the launch of its new EcoStandCap Stand Up Pouch, which is made from recycled materials and features a sustainable closure.
Global Stand Up Pouch Market Segmentation
Material Type
Polyester (PET) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE)
Polyamide (PA) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) EVOH
Product Type
Aseptic Retort Standard Hot Filled
Capacity
<2 Oz 2 - 6 Oz 6 - 10 Oz 10 - 14 Oz >14 Oz
Design Type
Round Bottom/Doyen K-seal Plow Bottom/Corner Bottom Flat Bottom
Closure Type
End Use
Sauces, Dips, and Condiments Baby Food Pet Food Ready-to-eat Food Frozen and Chilled Food/Dried Fruit
Compounds Nutrients Plant Additives Soil Additives
Toiletries Detergents Liquid Dishwasher Liquid Soap & Handwash Lawn & Garden Products Cleaners
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Skin Care Hair Care Dental Care Bath Salts Color Cosmetics
Additives Flavors and Fragrances Coatings Other Chemicals
Tobacco Packaging Healthcare
Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals Medical Devices & Implants
Motor Oils & Greases Coolants Automotive Components Other Automotive Liquids and Lubes
Region
North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
