Stand-Up Pouches Market To Hit USD 8.1 Bn By 2031, Rising At A 5.4 % CAGR: TMR Report

Stand up pouches can be designed with child resistant closures, making them suitable for products in industries like pharmaceuticals and cannabis. Incorporating technology like QR codes, NFC tags, or RFID for interactive packaging and product traceability can enhance the appeal of stand up pouches.

There is a growing demand for single serve and on the go packaging solutions, as more consumers lead busy lives. Stand up pouches are well suited for this purpose.

Global Stand Up Pouch Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global Stand Up Pouch market:



Amcor Plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Mondi Group plc

Huhtamäki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Sonaco Products

AR Packaging Group AB

Uflex Ltd.

Winpak Ltd.

Glenroy Inc.

Schur Flexibles Group

ProAmpac LLC

Goglio Group

Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG

Korozo Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

Printpack, Inc. Coveris Holdings S.A.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Stand up pouches are gaining popularity as premium and luxury packaging options, especially for high end food and beverage products.

There is an opportunity for stand up pouch manufacturers to develop alternative, compliant materials, as governments and regions implement stricter regulations on single use plastics. Improved zipper technology for easy opening and resealing of pouches adds to the consumer convenience and usability of stand up pouches.

Market Trends for Stand Up Pouches



In terms of material type, the plastic segment is expected to stimulate the growth of stand up pouch market. Plastic can be engineered to provide excellent barrier properties against oxygen, moisture, and light, ensuring the preservation of product freshness and extending shelf life.

By Product Type, the aseptic segment is expected to boost the demand for stand up pouch. Aseptic packaging contributes to the reduction of food waste by extending the shelf life of perishable goods, making it an environmentally responsible choice. On the basis of design type, the flat bottom segment is expected to dominate the sales of stand up pouches. The flat bottom design optimizes the use of shelf space, making it ideal for retailers looking to maximize the display of products.

Global Market for Stand Up Pouches: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the stand up pouch market in North America, which include,



The rise of eCommerce has driven the demand for flexible and lightweight packaging solutions like stand up pouches, which are well suited for shipping products and reducing transportation costs. Advancements in materials and printing technologies have improved the barrier properties and overall quality of stand up pouches, making them suitable for a broader range of products, including liquids.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are: