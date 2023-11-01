Trust Stamp ® Publicly Addresses Ethical Issues In The Use Of Biometric Data In Humanitarian Projects

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPENHAGEN, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, providing AI-powered trust and identity services used globally across multiple sectors, has publicly addressed its position regarding the collection and use of biometric data in humanitarian contexts, focusing on why there is a strong need for proper data collection practices deployed during humanitarian interventions and why traditional biometrics solutions often fall short of protecting vulnerable people.

Jonathan Patscheider, President of Trust Stamp Denmark stated,“The use of biometric data in humanitarian aid is undoubtedly a double-edged sword. While it offers efficiency and accountability, it also poses significant risks to vulnerable populations. Striking a balance between these factors necessitates meticulous planning, informed consent, and a deep understanding of the potential harm that can arise, if privacy is not enforced.

Humanitarian actors and their donors need to commit to the fundamental data protection principle of data minimisation, i.e. collecting, using and retaining the minimum amount of data necessary for the purposes of their service, and they should refuse to collect that data until they can abide by the principles of data protection to the standard that all of us deserve.

Our work to meet the stringent D-seal criteria is a testament to our dedication to customer security and privacy. By voluntarily undergoing this comprehensive evaluation, Trust Stamp has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to responsible digital practices. Achieving the D-seal is not just a label; it is proof of our dedication to consumer trust, and the D-seal stands as a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in the realm of identity verification, reassuring our clients and users that their data is handled with the utmost care and integrity.

By prioritizing ethical data practices and leveraging responsible technologies, the humanitarian sector can navigate this intricate terrain. Trust Stamp serves not merely as a technological solution but as a testament to the possibility of harmonizing efficiency with ethics. In this pursuit, Trust Stamp, in collaboration with partners like Mastercard, illuminates the path forward, ensuring that aid reaches those in need while upholding the core values of humanity, neutrality, and impartiality that define humanitarian work.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in six countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

