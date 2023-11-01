Cumulus Media Introduces Hello Rossipes Podcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today introduces Hello Rossipes , a new weekly cooking podcast featuring TV host and producer Ross Mathews (“The Drew Barrymore Show,”“RuPaul's Drag Race”) and cookbook author and podcaster Bethie Hungerford. Launching November 8, the show will focus on the friends' mutual obsession with food and the“Rossipes” (recipes) Mathews has created and prepared to lose 60 pounds, keep it off, and get healthy. High school bestie, fellow foodie, and iTunes top-ten food podcaster Hungerford joins Mathews in this informative podcast showcasing their all-time favorite recipes as well as lively conversation about the best things they have eaten all week and strategies to get and stay healthy. The podcast is an extension of Mathews' wellness website Rossipes .



A new episode of Hello Rossipes will drop each Wednesday on Apple , Spotify and other podcast platforms. The Cumulus Podcast Network produces, distributes, markets, and monetizes Hello Rossipes.

About Ross Mathews

Ross Mathews is one of the most in-demand television personalities, hosts, and pop culture experts in the entertainment industry. Endearing, witty, undeniably funny, and one of the hardest working people in show business, Mathews has been a staple on television for over two decades. Mathews can currently be seen as the co-host (and producer) on season four of the hugely popular daily syndicated talk show“The Drew Barrymore Show” and as a judge (and producer) on the multiple Emmy-winning worldwide phenomenon“RuPaul's Drag Race."

About Bethie Hungerford

Bethie Hungerford is nothing if not hungry (it's in the name, folks). Hungerford has authored a cookbook Hungerpots that was published by Harper Collins in 2020, been an i-Tunes top ten food podcaster, and been featured on the Netflix cooking show“Crazy Delicious.” A critically acclaimed classical soprano, Bethie is also a mom of two. After living in London for twelve years, Hungerford now enjoys small town life on an island in the Pacific Northwest and can be found under @hungermama on all social media.

