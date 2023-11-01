Blue Telescope Welcomes Renée Mancino As Director Of Creative Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Telescope, a leading interactive media company, is thrilled to announce the strategic hire of Renée Mancino, an accomplished business development and engagement specialist with over 30 years of a proven track record skillfully connecting talent and services with the most suitable opportunities.Renée brings a wealth of experience and skills to Blue Telescope, making her the ideal candidate to spearhead the company's creative growth initiatives. With a career spanning diverse industries and a reputation for delivering outstanding results, Renée is well-equipped to lead Blue Telescope's creative growth efforts into the future.“I had the distinct pleasure of working with Renee for several years. Working with someone who excels in many areas is very rare. Renee is a visionary strategic advisor who works with her clients to develop novel, creative solutions that deliver measurable results. Her passion, energy, and focused attention to detail make her an irreplaceable partner”– Jim Thornton, Big Sky Consulting and Consultant to Chicago Scenic Studios, Inc.Renee joins Blue Telescope from Chicago Scenic Studios. As the Executive Director of Client Relationships, she led studio efforts to maintain healthy business partnerships with clients and boosted brand awareness of the services to targeted verticals. Renee has also spent time in the live events industry as a Director of Client Engagement at Spiro (formerly GES Events), a division of the Viad Corp family and the leading global provider of experiences, hospitality, and leisure activities. She also brought strategic accounts to InVision Communications, an agency focused on integrated brand experiences and communications programs. Renée began her career managing business development and marketing for out-of-home and print media outlets."We are excited to welcome Renée to the Blue Telescope team as our Director of Creative Growth," said Trent Oliver, Managing Director and Principal. "Her extensive experience and skills in business development and partner engagement will be invaluable as we expand our creative offerings and deliver exceptional results for our clients."For media inquiries or further information, please contact Gianna Capadona, Associate Creative Producer, Email: . Website:About Blue Telescope: Blue Telescope is a leading interactive media company that specializes in creating immersive and engaging experiences for a wide range of industries, including museums, executive corporate briefing centers, themed experiences, and more. With a passion for innovation and a commitment to excellence, Blue Telescope leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver unforgettable interactive solutions that captivate and educate audiences worldwide.

