Comcast Bringing Xfinity 10G Network To More Than 24,000 Homes And Businesses In Milford

BERLIN, Conn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced it is expanding the Xfinity 10G Network to the town of Milford, delivering its full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to more than 24,000 additional residents and businesses in New Haven County by the end of 2025.

"We are committed to investing in and expanding our network to ensure that more residents and businesses in Connecticut have the connectivity they need to succeed," said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Western New England Region, which is based in Connecticut. "We are proud to provide Milford with fast, secure and reliable Internet services that are built to meet the community's needs today and into the future."

With construction already underway in Milford, residents and businesses can visit welcome2xfinity

or visit our Xfinity Store at 49 Pershing Drive in Derby to see if service is available. Experts at the Xfinity Store can also help with product demonstrations, answer any questions consumers may have and help local businesses schedule an informational meeting with the Comcast Business sales team.

Milford resident, Narissa Leone was ecstatic to learn of Comcast's expansion efforts.

"Having been an Xfinity customer before moving one town over to Milford, I was excited to learn that Comcast was expanding its network to my neighborhood. I missed my Xfinity services that I loved so much. I had everything from Xfinity Internet, Xfinity TV and Xfinity Home," said Leone. "I'm now so excited to have their superior Xfinity products again that are second to none. I also can't say enough about the exceptional customer experience we received. Thanks, Xfinity – we're back in the family!"

Residents will have access to Xfinity's full suite of Internet products, including the company's Internet Essentials program that provides low-cost, high-speed broadband for income constrained households. Comcast also participates in the federal government's

Affordable Connectivity Program

(ACP), which provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 per month ($75 per month on Tribal lands) toward their Internet and/or mobile service.

Comcast's most recent expansion to Milford is part of the company's latest investment in Connecticut. Comcast has expanded to several other Connecticut communities, including East Lyme , Jewett City , Killingly,

New London , Plainfield,

Putnam

and Waterford , in addition to hundreds of unserved homes and businesses in Sharon

and the North End of Hartford . To learn

more about Comcast's commitment and contribution to bringing Internet access to all Americans, especially residents and businesses in underserved and unserved locations, visit

ComcastCorporation/broadband-partnerships .

Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network

Comcast's Xfinity 10G Network and Internet experience are powering homes today and into the future:



Ultimate Capacity : Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company's network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.



Fastest Internet : More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently, Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers' homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years.

Unprecedented Coverage : The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a "boost guarantee" later this year.



Most Reliable Connection : Comcast is scaling the nation's largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and business and counting. The company launched Storm-Ready WiFi , a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Ultra-Low Latency : The Xfinity 10G Network and the latest Xfinity Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.



For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations

as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

Since 2020, Comcast has provided $11.5 million in cash and in-kind charitable contributions to support organizations across Connecticut. The company has also installed 32 Lift Zones in Connecticut, providing free WiFi service to help these community centers promote digital learning. Lift Zones are part of Project UP , Comcast's comprehensive $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities and the continuation of the company's long history of giving back to communities where it provides service and where its employees live and work.

