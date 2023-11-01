The Wallet Group Strengthens Partner Program With New And Enhanced Portal, Training, And Tracking Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Refreshed program empowers partners, laying out a clear trajectory towards business growth in the burgeoning digital wallet industry

- Louis Lombardi, CEO and Founder of The Wallet GroupPHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Wallet Group , a leading innovator in digital wallets, today unveiled significant upgrades to its partner program, introducing a premier Partner Portal with advanced tracking and comprehensive account management. This enhanced portal offers partners up-to-date training, certifications for new features, exclusive early release insights, specialized content, API access, white-labeled iframe setups, and other resources such as case studies and collateral.Central to The Wallet Group's ethos is its diverse partner network, which plays a pivotal role in delivering solutions and opportunities to its clientele. Partners can now connect directly with brands via the portal, making it simpler for brands to identify and collaborate with certified partners.“Our partners are the linchpins of our growth, and we're deeply committed to equipping them with the resources they need to expand and flourish,” said Louis Lombardi , CEO and Founder of The Wallet Group.“Our revamped partner program sets the stage for more opportunities and higher profitability for our partners, and we're excited to explore the resulting synergies that will emerge.”Diversifying Opportunity with The Wallet Group's Tiered Partner ProgramsThe Wallet Group's renewed Partner Program is designed to elevate collaborations across all partner tiers, which include the following:Independent Referral Partners/Affiliates Program: This entry level program offers access for individuals and businesses to drive incremental revenue from digital card adoption. After enrollment and approval, they receive a unique affiliate link, which they can use to refer prospective clients, and in turn, earn monthly commissions.Reselling Partners Program: Taking collaboration up a notch, the Reselling Partners Program empowers marketing professionals and organizations to fully leverage digital cards. After applying and completing Card Training , reselling partners are listed on mobilewallet, a hub designed to inform the market on all facets of digital wallets and cards. Partners gain access to the enriched reseller portal, which offers collateral materials and insights into the digital card technology roadmap. This includes feature requests, bug submissions, and early peeks at upcoming releases. Each partner is supported by a dedicated customer service representative.Value Added Reseller (VAR) Program: Tailored for those focused on deeper digital card integrations, the VAR Program enables partners to embed the offerings directly into their platforms. After going through the enrollment process and completing the Card Training, VAR partners are listed on mobilewallet. They gain access to the comprehensive reseller portal, which includes all of the features and functionality of the Reselling Partner Program, with the addition of debranded collateral materials for their use. Each VAR partner is also paired with a dedicated customer service representative.The Wallet Group partner program and its latest enhancements are available today. For more information on Partner Program tiered membership fees and other details and requirements, please visit .About the Wallet GroupThe Wallet Group ( ) is a pioneering force in the realm of digital wallets ( ), committed to redefining how businesses and their customers connect in a digital age. Based in Philadelphia and serving clients across the globe, The Wallet Group works with brands to design, tailor, and implement a digital card that flawlessly integrates with mobile smartphone wallets. The solution equips organizations with tools for direct messaging, geo-location, beacon technology, and advanced analytics. Whether it's a local business or a global entity, dynamic digital cards provide a streamlined platform for enhanced engagement, fostering stronger brand loyalty and community connection. To learn more about digital cards, visit .

