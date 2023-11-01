Sharetec And Larky Partner To Boost Member Engagement Across Hundreds Of Credit Unions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LINO LAKES, MN, US, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- – Sharetec, a top provider of innovative core processing software and digital solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Larky, the industry leader in proactive account holder engagement .Larky's nudge® platform offers real-time, personalized notifications, enhancing how credit unions connect with their members. By integrating with Sharetec's core banking solution, these capabilities will be directly embedded, offering credit unions a seamless way to increase member engagement and satisfaction through the same mobile banking app they use today.“Our partnership with Larky aligns with our commitment to provide credit unions with innovative, user-friendly solutions,” stated Steffi Decker, CEO at Sharetec.“The integration of the nudge® platform will equip our clients with enhanced digital engagement tools to meet the unique needs of their members.”Utilizing real-time and geolocation data, nudge® delivers targeted notifications guiding members to relevant financial services and offerings based on their members' interests.Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky, added,“Sharetec's established role in providing innovative software for credit unions, combined with Larky's skill in enhancing member engagement, signals an opportunity for credit unions to connect more effectively with members. This collaboration reinforces our mutual understanding that, in today's connected world, timely and relevant notifications are a fundamental tool for credit unions seeking to strengthen their relationships with members.”This partnership underscores both companies' dedication to providing technology that not only meets the current needs of credit unions but also adapts to future demands, ensuring they exceed customer needs to connect with their members.About LarkyLarky, the market leader in consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit and follow Larky on LinkedIn and Twitter.About SharetecSharetec is a leading provider of agile, bold credit union software that improves credit union operations and members' financial lives. Since its inception in 1993, Sharetec has grown steadily, supporting over 280 credit unions. With five offices nationwide and additional development overseas, Sharetec continues to propel the success of credit unions and achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction across the United States, U.S. territories, and the Caribbean.CONTACT:Danielle BucellaDirector of Marketing844-802-4441

