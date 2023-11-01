PUBLIC WELFARE FOUNDATION LAUNCHES“GIVE LOCAL” CAMPAIGN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Giving Tuesday Campaign Highlights Local Organizations Headed by Formerly Incarcerated Leaders who are Transforming Their Communities

- Candice C. Jones, President and CEO of Public Welfare FoundationWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Public Welfare Foundation (PWF), the country's only endowment fund dedicated exclusively to investing in new transformative approaches to youth and adult criminal justice, today announced the launch of its GIVE LOCAL campaign focused on giving to organizations transforming communities.Leading into this year's Giving Tuesday on November 28, PWF is encouraging like-minded individuals and organizations to give where it makes the greatest impact - locally; and to whom it makes the greatest impact – leaders who are bringing their experience to their communities. The Foundation believes it's not just about how they fund that matters; but also, who they fund. PWF's grantmaking portfolio includes organizations led by formerly incarcerated leaders in each of the eight jurisdictions where grantees lead the charge for change.“Now is the time to 'GIVE LOCAL' and to invest in the people transforming communities,” says Candice C. Jones, President and CEO of Public Welfare Foundation.“We invest in the leaders most impacted by the justice system and therefore most familiar with it. That includes formerly incarcerated people and families who are directly affected by the system.”This year's GIVE LOCAL campaign shines a light on the important working being done by formerly incarcerated leaders to reimagine the justice system. These leaders understand the conditions that increase the risk of incarceration and the urgency of reforming the justice system. Their stories and successes can be found on the campaign landing page: . The organizations highlighted in PWF's GIVE LOCAL campaign include: The Second Chance Center (Colorado); Native Wings Like an Eagle (Oklahoma); The Community (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); Operation Good (Jackson, Mississippi); Barred Business (Atlanta, Georgia); Operation Restoration (New Orleans, Louisiana); Michigan Liberation (Detroit, Michigan); and National Reentry Network for Returning Citizens (Washington, DC).Please follow Public Welfare Foundation on social to learn more and find out about the leaders that are truly making a difference in their communities and use the #GiveLocal to be part of the conversation.# # #About Public Welfare FoundationFor 75 years, Public Welfare Foundation has supported efforts to advance justice and opportunity for people in need. In its 75-year history, the Foundation has made over 5,700 grants totaling more than $700 million. Today, the Foundation's efforts focus on catalyzing a transformative approach to justice that is community-led, restorative, and racially just through investments in criminal justice and youth justice reforms.For more information visit and .Follow PWF on their social channels:Twitter:Instagram:Facebook:

