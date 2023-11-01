National Homecorp Announces Affordable New Homes Available At Hunters Pond In San Antonio, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NHC Logo

National HomeCorp, "America's Affordable Builder" announces 35 new affordable homes available at Hunters Pond in San Antonio, Texas

- Michael BergmanSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- National HomeCorp , (NHC)“America's Affordable Builder,” announced today the company is building 35 affordable homes in the community of Hunters Pond in San Antonio, Texas.Located south of Loop 410 on San Antonio's southside, Hunters Pond is a contemporary community of newly built and affordable homes starting in the $220s with sizes ranging from 1,600 to 2,408 square feet. NHC's Liberty series of one-and-two-story homes feature between 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3.5 baths, and 2 car garages.Homebuyers can choose from three distinctive open and flexible floor plans. These distinguished homes present eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“This is a popular up-and-coming community in an excellent location in historic San Antonio. Homebuyers will enjoy living in these quality constructed and affordable new homes, and all the benefits of living in this thriving area,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering new construction homes with 100% financing, or In House Financing with $4,000 toward closing costs. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.Located in the southside of San Antonio, Hunters Pond offers residents easy access to downtown, the Alamo, and the Riverwalk along the San Antonio River. Also nearby are Lackland Air Force Base, and Brooks City Base, a former Air Force base converted into a mixed-use community of more than 50 businesses on a 1,308-acre campus. San Antonio is the seventh-largest city in the United States and is considered a model city for diversity and global competitiveness.Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes in Hunters Pond by calling 888-320-8909 or by visiting nationalhomecorp.About National HomeCorp:As America's Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit

Jason Walzer

National HomeCorp

+1 770-365-2982

email us here