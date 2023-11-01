KMK Secures Third Consecutive India Great Place To Work Certificationtm In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KMK Earns Great Place to Work Certification India Three Times in a Row

KMK Consulting Inc.

KMK India celebrates five years anniversary through CSR activity with local NGO

- Pratik Panchal, Head of India Operations, GUJRAT, INDIA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- KMK has been named a Great Place To Work ® India for the third year in a row with an impressive 83% Trust Index score.KMK has made great strides this year towards creating a more inclusive work environment as it expands worldwide. The company is dedicated to upholding UN Business Standards in the fight against discrimination for LGBTQ+ individuals. They've formed different groups, like LGBTIQ+, Asian, Women's, and Parents and Caregivers Alliances to help strengthen connections within the company. Our employees have taken initiatives towards furthering their community and social responsibilities by supporting regional NGOs based on need. Furthermore, KMK has actively listened to employee feedback from the 2022 survey and responded by improving benefits. Employees can now enjoy a Cult Fit Live subscription for virtual workout sessions in their remote working environment along with employee medical and life insurance, all to prioritize their well-being.Backed by thirty years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For AllTM Model and Trust IndexTM Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work CertificationTM and highly competitive Best WorkplacesTM Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.“At KMK, I always feel challenged and motivated to go the extra mile to deliver on client commitments. In my tenure here, in some of the most challenging situations, my mantra has always been: Don't prioritize what's on your schedule – schedule your priorities”, says Pratik Panchal, Head of India Operations.“We are blessed and grateful to have a very dynamic team who have made us Great Place To Work CertifiedTM for the third year in a row. Our employees are our greatest strength, and their periodic feedback makes us strive for excellence. This is truly a proud moment as we are just five years old as an Indian subsidiary of KMK Consulting Inc.”In India, the institute partners with more than 1800 organizations annually across over 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the Great Place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and being role models for all leaders.About KMKKMK is a forward-thinking commercial strategy and research & analytics life science consulting company that's bridging the gap between primary and secondary data to help maximize your brand's success and improve patients' lives. They have three core expertise areas: Strategy & Research, Commercial Operations & Analytics, as well as HEOR/RWE; offering tailor-made solutions with either a project-based delivery model or direct support onsite. KMK is equipped with cutting-edge tech tools to help you manage and analyze all your data sources, like their cloud platform, KMK Vortex, that delivers comprehensive analytics services so that businesses can benefit from powerful insights. KMK's expert teams are small, but mighty - ready to collaborate on solutions that meet the demands of whatever commercial goals you have in mind, negating the need to hire multiple agencies. KMK's comprehensive services give you an agile partner who'll seamlessly execute each step of strategy development and implementation with top-notch quality control.

