SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. OCTOBER 2023 SALES GROW 10.7 PERCENT

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 15 consecutive months of increased sales with 53,772 vehicles sold for October 2023, a 10.7 percent increase compared with October 2022 (48,568). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 520,995, a 15.9 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

"October was a resounding success with our fifteenth consecutive month of sales increases, a testament to the strength of Subaru vehicles, retailers and values," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our commitment to being More Than a Car Company continues to drive our success, and our retailers carry that through by forging meaningful community connections. This was most recently realized through our Subaru Loves Pets initiative with hundreds of pet adoption events across the country where our combined efforts helped find homes for thousands of shelter pets."

In November Solterra achieved its best-ever month, building upon five consecutive months of sales increases. Forester remained the top performer by volume for the fourth month in a row with 15,479 vehicle sales and an increase of 29 percent over the same month in 2022. Crosstrek and Outback posted robust sales of 13,768 and 12,396 vehicle sales respectively, while Legacy sales remained strong with an 88 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

"Another month of sales growth is in the books thanks to the hard work that our Subaru retailers put into being More Than a Car Dealer," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We expect to see even more demand for the quality, safety and reliability of Subaru vehicles as we head into the holiday season and our annual Subaru Share the Love Event."